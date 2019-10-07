Amit Shah to be chief guest at CIC annual convention

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the annual convention of the Central Information Commission to be held on Saturday, sources in the Commission said on Monday. This will be the first convention of the country's highest adjudicating body on RTI affairs after the salary and terms and conditions of Information Commissioners were changed from fixed tenure to as prescribed by the government.The 14th annual convention of the transparency panel will also be attended by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, who heads the nodal ministry under which the Commission functions, they said.According to the tentative programme, the convention will have three sessions-Gandhian thought and RTI, RTI as a tool for effective governance, and challenges ahead, they said. PTI ABS DPB