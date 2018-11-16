Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Bikaner on Nov 21

Bikaner, Nov 16 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow here on November 21 in support of candidates fielded by the party in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, a party functionary said Friday. BJP district president Dr Satyaprakash Acharya said route of the roadshow will be decided in consultation with the candidates and party workers. The ruling party has released two lists so far of 162 candidates for the polls to be held on December 7 for 200 assembly constituencies. Names of more candidates are expected to be announced soon. The BJP had released its first list of 131 candidates on November 11, while the second list of 31 candidates was announced on November 14. PTI CORR AG SNESNE