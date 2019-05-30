Amit Shah to join Modi cabinet

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) BJP President Amit Shah is set to be part of the Narendra Modi-led Union Council of Ministers that will take oath later in the evening.A confirmation on the inclusion of Shah in the Union government came through a tweet by Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who put out a message congratulating the 55-year-old leader.This is the first time Shah will be in the Modi government at the Centre. Shah has been the Home minister in Gujarat when Modi was the state chief minister. Vaghani's tweet ended the speculation over Shah joining the government. Modi and his new team of ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m."Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor Amit Shah and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers," he tweeted. Meanwhile, speculation is rife over who would succeed Shah as BJP president, with the names of J P Nadda being seen as a possible choice. Some other names are also being talked about for the post including Bhupender Yadav. PTI KR/SKC PYK PYKPYK