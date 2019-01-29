Amit Shah visits Fernandes residence, pays last respects

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI)BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday paid his last respect to George Fernandes at his residence here. Shah was accompanied by party general secretaries Kailash Vijayvargiya and Bhupendra Yadav in his visit to Fernandes' residence.Earlier, while paying tributes to the former union minister, Shah said Fernandes stood steadfast to protect the country's democratic values and his political persona left an indelible mark on India's political history. In a series of tweets, Shah said Fernandes' stint in public offices saw him make some defining changes, particularly in the railways.Fernandes, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning. PTI KR ASGNSD