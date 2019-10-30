Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' to now release on Feb 28

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo" is set to be released on February 28, 2020, the makers announced on Wednesday.The Shoojit Sircar-directed film was earlier scheduled for an April release.The producers also released the first look of Ayushmann in the film.Set in Lucknow, the movie is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and his last directorial venture "October".Khurrana teams up with the director after 2012's "Vicky Donor", which was his acting debut. Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in "Piku"."Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. PTI RDSRDS