Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 50 lakh to NGO working for senior citizens

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 50 lakh to an Gurgaon-based NGO working towards the welfare of senior citizens.The veteran actor donated the amount to The Earth Saviours Foundation, a non-profit organisation situated in Bandhwari Village of Gurgaon district of Haryana.NGO founder Ravi Kalra along with comedian Kapil Sharma had participated in the recently concluded Kaun Banega Crorepati's Karmveer episode. He had won Rs 25 lakh in the reality game show.Kalra, in a statement, said Bachchan was moved by the NGO's efforts towards taking care of old people and promised to donate.The megastar kept the promise and donated Rs 50 lakh to the NGO on November 20."It was a most moving experience for me and indeed all present during the KBC Karmveer programme that you honoured us with, some days back. Hearing you narrate your stories, was a most horrifying moment for all," Bachchan said in a letter to Kalra. "As committed during the programme I am attaching herewith my contribution towards the noble cause that you undertake for the deprived. May you continue to bring succor and happiness in the lives of the abandoned. Shall be grateful for your acknowledgement," he added. Kalra said the money would be spent in arranging food, medicine and treatment of the 450 senior citizens staying at the NGO. They also plan to build a hospital in the village.