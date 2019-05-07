Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's thriller to start rolling on May 10

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's untitled mystery thriller will go on floors on May 10, here. The film, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, will be helmed by Rumi Jaffrey. This is the first time Bachchan and Emraan will work together in a film. "We are extremely excited to commence the shoot of the film from May 10. Looking forward to seeing Mr Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time. Given the subject of the film, I do believe we have a winner in our hands," Pandit said in a statement. The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. PTI JUR SHDSHD