Amitabh Bachchan launches Pandit Kartick Kumar Foundation

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday launched Kartick Kumar Foundation, on the 82nd birthday of the famous sitarist and classical musician. The foundation was launched with the aim to promote, preserve, propagate and develop passion for Indian music and culture. Bachchan, who was the special guest at the inauguration, was gifted a sitar by Pandit Kartick's son, Niladri. "When we all, music lovers, listen to good music we can't help but praise it. It's because the chords which they play, they connect our souls with that of the divine. "Whenever these chords play, humans come closer to the Almighty. I wish you continue to play like this and get us closer to the Almighty," Bachchan said. Also present at the launch were Pyarelal Sharma of the veteran composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, advocate Ashish Shelar, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Mayor of Mumbai, among others.