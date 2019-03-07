Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice for special CISF film to mark 50 yrs of its rising

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has narrated the story of bravery and devotion of CISF personnel in a commemorative film made by the force to mark 50 years of its raising.The around 14-minute film depicts the operational activities of the 1.56-lakh personnel strong force with Bachchan also reciting a few lines from the famous 'Agneepath' poem penned by his father, Late Harishvansh Rai Bachchan."We are thankful to the actor for the gesture of lending his powerful voice to the special film made on the force," CISF Director General (DG) told reporters during the annual press interaction meet here.The film has been made in a short time of about two weeks and the 76-year-old actor speaks about the valour, dedication and commitment to duty of the force's personnel with a voice over that plays along with action oriented pictures and videos of the paramilitary force.The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is celebrating its 50th Raising Day on March 10 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the parade and take salute during a martial ceremony at a force base in Ghaziabad near here. The force was raised in 1969. PTI NES NSDNSD