Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of 1398 UP farmers

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has helped farmers of Uttar Pradesh by paying off their loans.The 76-year-old actor paid off loans of 1398 farmers from the state, that amounted to over Rs 4.05 crore.He shared the news in his blog where he wrote, "Gratitude leans across to the desireof removing some of the burdens that farmers continue to suffer from... "It was Maharashtra first, when over 350 farmers loans were taken care of... now its UP and 1398 of them that had out standings of loans on banks has been done with an outlay of 4.05 crore... and the inner peace it generates when the desired is completed."Bachchan has also personally arranged for 70 selected farmers to travel to Mumbai and receive their bank letters.