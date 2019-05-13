Amitabh Bachchan reveals how 'Don' got its title

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared the story behind the title of his 1973 blockbuster "Don", saying that many of the industry veterans were not happy with the choice of the film's name. On Sunday, the 76-year-old actor celebrated the 41st anniversary of the release of "Don", which is one of the most popular characters essayed by him. "'Don' was a name title that no one in the market approved of. They never understood what it meant and never felt that a name such as 'DON' was material for the title of a Hindi film. In fact if truth be told... for many it was quite an amusing title," Bachchan wrote on his blog. The "Badla" star also shared a funny anecdote on the film title's comparison with a "very popular brand of vests". "They were carrying the name 'DAWN'. DON phonetically sounded much like that brand of undergarment in the market. There was consternation in titling a film that conveyed an undergarment," he added. The actor revealed after the release of Hollywood classic "Godfather", the title 'Don' became "respectable". "Much later of course with the 'Godfather' series the word garnered enough publicity and reckoning, to be respectable enough. But till then initially it was in the realm of humour."The film was written by popular writer duo Salim-Javed and directed by Chandra Barot. It also starred Zeenat Aman, Iftekhar, Helen and Pran. PTI SHD RDS SHDSHD