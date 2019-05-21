Amitabh Bachchan to make cameo in Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday revealed he is set to make a guest appearance in veteran actor-theatre personality Vikram Gokhale's upcoming Marathi film. The 76-year-old actor, who is simultaneously working on Nagraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut "Jhund", "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo, took to his blog to share the details of his upcoming films. "Off for a small guest appearance for Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film... And for the next two days (will) finish patch work for 'Jhund' and then back to 'Chehre' and then on to Shoojit's film "Gulab Sitabo"," Bachchan wrote. Bachchan and Gokhale, 78, have previously featured together in cult films like "Agneepath" and "Khuda Gawah". PTI SHD RDSRDS