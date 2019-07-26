Amitabh Bachchan wraps 'Gulabo Sitabo', will soon start work on 'KBC 11'

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday announced that he has finished filming for Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" and will now start working on the eleventh season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). The 76-year-old actor stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in "Gulabo Sitabo". The movie, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. "Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion. Happens all the time and the next work schedule begins to take over. So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated and the vision of KBC takes over," Bachchan posted on Twitter. "Gulabo Sitabo", produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, is set to release on April 24 next year, while "KBC" will premiere on August 1 on Sony TV. PTI SHDSHD