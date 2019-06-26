Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, an official order said.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the Personnel Ministry said in the order. PTI AKV AKV KJ