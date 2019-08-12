Amity University Maharashtra Hosts its First Annual Convocation Ceremony in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Awards Honorary Doctorate to Ms. Swati Piramal, Indian scientist and Vice Chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Ltd; Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman Sun Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Rajesh Kotecha, Ministry of AYUSH among 1000 graduands MUMBAI, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Swati Piramal, Indian scientist and Vice Chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.; Shri Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman Sun Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH were bestowed with Honorary Doctorate by Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President, Amity University, during the first annual convocation ceremony of Amity University Mumbai. Amity University Mumbai is the first private university to be established in the state of Maharashtra.The First Annual Convocation Ceremony was a memorable occasion for the graduates who received their coveted degrees, the assembled guests, and everyone associated with the Mumbai campus of the esteemed University. A total of 1,000 students graduated in the 2019 session.Upon receiving the honor, Ms. Swati Piramal congratulated Amity University for being the catalyst of private education in Maharashtra. She said, "I am honoured to have been conferred with this degree and I applaud Amity University Maharashtra for establishing a world-class education centre towards fostering holistic development in India. I also congratulate all graduands and their families on this special occasion."Commenting on the momentous occasion of being conferred upon, Mr. Dilip Shanghvi said, "I am happy to receive this degree and would like to thank Amity University for bestowing me with this honour. I take this as a recognition of all the hardwork done by our employees zealously. I would like to congratulate all graduates and their families and would like to wish each one of them all the very best for their future." Mr. Shanghvi, in his address to the students, also shared three secrets to success.While delivering his acceptance speech, Dr. Kotecha, "I feel humbled and privileged today as I receive the degree from Amity University Maharashtra. I would also like to express my gratitude towards the graduands and their families for the hard work they have put in and hope they achieve higher accomplishments in life."Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President, Amity University while conferring students said, "We at Amity University strongly believe in fostering the culture of innovation amongst our students. All our courses are designed to train students to be the leaders of tomorrow. It has been our aim to provide education in the futuristic and emerging frontier areas of knowledge and develop students in the various schools of the university into excellent professionals and good individuals."Dr. W. Selvamurthy, President of Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation conveyed his wishes to the graduands saying, "All of you are the future of our nation and have immense potential to contribute to the growth of our country. Let this just be the starting point of your shining career trajectories. Continue to learn and strive to make the change." The UGC recognized Amity University Mumbai (AUM) was set up under the Maharashtra Act in 2014 over a sprawling campus and with Dr. D S Rao as Vice Chancellor. The campus has100% placements in most of their programs, because of their well-organized Corporate Resource Centre which provides opportunities with the topmost companies in their field of specialization. Through their collaborations with Tata Technologies, RICS School of built environment, UK and the CII School of logistics, the university runs varied professional programs on the campus.Amity University Mumbai is a part of the Amity group of Universities spread over continents envisioned as global front runners in value education. Amity group of universities have a registered strength of more than 1,75,000 students studying in over 300 programmes across 150 Institutions. Amity University is LEED Gold Certified University with 4000 students currently studying from across 25 states and UT's in India and from over 20 countries at campus.Located in the picturesque Western Ghats, the campus has a 2,000-bed hostel facility for boys and girls. A five-acre modern sports complex with Lawn Tennis Courts, Cricket Field, Football ground, Basketball Court and other sports facilities, is available for the students.About Amity University Mumbai:Amity University Mumbai has been established under Maharashtra Govt. Act of 2014 of Government of Maharashtra and is recognized as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act with the rights to confer degrees. The University with its future-ready, sprawling campus, a world - class learning infrastructure and over a kilometer-long frontage on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway offers a 360 degree career transformational set-up. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the campus facilitates all-round growth of students. The university has tie-ups with IBM, Oracle, Sun Microsystems, CA Technologies & others for skill enhancement of the students. For further information, please visit: https://www.amity.edu/mumbai/