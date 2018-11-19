Amritsar train accident: magisterial probe report to be submitted Tuesday

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) The magisterial probe ordered by Punjab government into the Amritsar train accident in which 60 people died has recorded statements of more than 150 people, including railway officials and Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the chief guest at the Dussehra event."The report is complete and it will be submitted on Tuesday to the Punjab Home Secretary N S Kalsi," said Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner B Purushartha, who was appointed special executive magistrate by the government to probe the October 19 accident.He said statements of more than 150 people including railway officials and eyewitnesses were recorded.Statements of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, and the Dussehra event organiser Saurabh Madan were also recorded.Navjot Singh Sidhu has submitted his statement in writing, Purushartha said.Opposition Akali Dal has rejected the institution of the magisterial probe and sought registration of case against Navjot Kaur Sidhu and the event organizer.Sixty people were mowed down by a passing train while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy in Amritsar as they could not see the train approaching them.The railways had initially refused to order a probe, saying it was a case of trespassing and not negligence by its officials or the loco-pilot. But two weeks after the accident it said the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety will probe the tragedy. PTI CHS VSD ABHABH