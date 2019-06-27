Amritsar: Two lovers murdered, honour killing suspected

Amritsar, Jun 27 (PTI) In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered here, police said Thursday. Police said the incident took place Wednesday at Majitha village, 20 km away from Amritsar. The girl's father, brother and four others have been booked in the case. Police said the 18-year-old youth was allegedly attacked with daggers near his house and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said before murdering the youth, the accused allegedly killed the 15-year-old girl. Both wanted to marry each other, but the girl's family was against it, they said. PTI JMS SUN RDKRDK