'Amritsari Chhole' in menu at India-WI match in Manchester thrills Hardeep Puri

Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Friday said he was delighted to find famous 'Amritsari Chhole' being served at the India-West Indies cricket match in Manchester, England. The Minister of Civil Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs took to Twitter to express his delight. "The world is no stranger to Indian, particularly Punjabi cuisine. One can find an Indian restaurant in almost every part of the world. But I am delighted to find Amritsari Chhole on the official (breakfast) menu (for the press) during our match with West Indies in Manchester yesterday," he tweeted while tagging an ICC cricket World Cup invitation card. 'Palak ki Aloo Sabzi' and plain roti were among other breakfast dishes on the menu card. Famous Kashmiri non-vegetarian dish lamb 'Rogan Josh' and 'Palak Ki Daal' were served for the lunch and sweetcorn samosa and lamb shami kebabs were on the menu as post match dishes. Notably, Amritsar's 'Chhole Kulchas' are quite famous and outlets offering this mouth-watering dish dot the holy city's famous markets like Lawrence Road, Ranjith Avenue and near Town Hall. In the World Cup encounter at Manchester on Thursday, India thrashed West Indies by 125 runs. PTI SUN VSD AQSAQS