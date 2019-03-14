AMU suspends research scholar for misbehaving with student

Aligarh (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) The Aligarh Muslim Universityhas suspended a research scholar for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student during a seminar recently, an official notification said. The university took the action against Mohsin Khan from the Department of Hindi on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl in which she alleged that during a tea break at the seminar on Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, the scholar bumped into her and after she objected, he misbehaved with her, it said. When the girl attempted to draw the notice of seniorstaff members towards the incident, Khan allegedly slappedher, the complaint said.AMU spokesman Prof Shafey Kidwai said AMU ViceChancellor had on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the incident and also declared the campus out of bound for the student, pending inquiry.The complainant also met senior police officials on Wednesday, following which a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station, police said.PTI CORR SAB SRY