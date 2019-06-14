AMU will celebrate International Yoga Day in a big way: Registrar

Aligarh (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will celebrate International Yoga Day in a big way on June 21, registrar Abdul Hamid Friday said on Friday. Giving details of the event, he said, "AMU has been observing International Yoga Day since 2015, but this year it will be done in a big way. The celebrations will be marked by a series of events beginning June 15...some prominent yoga exponents have been invited to deliver lectures and hold workshops." "A special feature of this year's event will be a four-day-long training programme, especially for girls. It will be organised by the Department of Physical Education," he added. The week-long programme is being organised by the Department of Physical Education of AMU. The university authorities also rejected reports in a section of the media that there is no programme scheduled on International Yoga Day at AMU. PTI CORR NAV SMNSMN