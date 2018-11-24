AMUSU seeks SC's intervention ahead of VHP's Dharam Sabha

Aligarh (UP) Nov 24 (PTI) The Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union has sought the Supreme Court's intervention as the VHP is holding a Dharam Sabha for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, despite the case being sub-judice.The AMUSU at a press conference Friday evening announced that they were writing to the chief justice of India, the Uttar Pradesh governor and the chief minister regarding threat to law and order in the state in view of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Dharma Sabha, a gathering of saints to be held in Ayodhya on Sunday.AMUSU secretary Huzaifa Amir said, "Already an atmosphere of fear prevails in different parts of the state since people are fearing that if the VHP proceeds with theirtemple construction programme, it would definitely disturb the peace in the state".He said by challenging the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in this matter, the Centre and the state government would be held morally accountable in case there is any breakdown in the law and order situation.The AMUSU has urged the CJI "not to allow the forces of disruption to play around with the Constitution of India on the pretext that the temple issue is a matter of faith and goes beyond the jurisdiction of the country's existing legal system". PTI CORR SAB DPB