Amy Adams doubts she will reprise her Lois Lane role

Los Angeles, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Amy Adams believes her days of playing popular DC character Lois Lane might be over.Appearing for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series with Nicole Kidman, Adams said Warner Bros and DC Entertainment are revamping the DC Extended Universe and therefore her character might not appear in future films. "I think I'm out of the DC Universe now. I think they're revamping that. I don't know the details," the 44-year-old actor said.She has portrayed Lois Lane in three films till now. Her version of the character debuted in 2013's "Man of Steel" and she later reprised the role in "Batman vs Superman" and "Justice League".Kidman, meanwhile, features in another DCEU property, "Aquaman", where she plays Queen Atlanna, the mother of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry aka Aquaman.