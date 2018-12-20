Amy Adams says she based her portrayal of Lynne Cheney in 'Vice' on her grandmother

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Actor Amy Adams has revealed that her performance as Lynne Cheney in the political satire "Vice" was inspired by her grandmother.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old actor recently appeared "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and during the show, she explained how she prepared for the role. "As I started researching her, there was something in her voice and something that sort of started to remind me of my grandmother... There was just something in the way she was raised. My grandmother was raised on a farm and there was a pioneering spirit," Adams said."My grandma, she was tough. She told it how it was. There was no sugarcoating it," she added.Adams recalled that as a kid she used to help her grandmother in household chores and she never spoiled her in any way."She was great, but tough. We did a lot of chores. We got worked hard at Grandma's house, so I guess something about the work ethic that was instilled reminded me of Lynne Cheney," the actor said.Directed by Adam McKay, "Vice" features Christian Bale as former US vice president Dick Cheney. The film, which stars Sam Rockwell and Steve Carell, will release on Christmas in the US. PTI RB RBRB