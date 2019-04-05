Amy Adams to star in Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (PTI) Amy Adams will be headlining filmmaker Ron Howard's next directorial venture "Hillbilly Elegy".The project, which hails from Netflix stable, is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by author JD Vance, the streaming giant said in a statement.The story is described as a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.Howard, best known for films such as "A Beautiful Mind", "The Da Vinci Code" and "Rush", will direct the film from a script by Vanessa Taylor.The director will also produce the project alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder, while Vance and Julie Oh will executive produce. PTI RB RB