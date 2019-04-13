Amy Jump to write 'Tomb Raider 2' for MGM

Los Angeles, Apr 13 (PTI) MGM Studios has tapped writer Amy Jump to pen the sequel of Alicia Vikander-starrer "Tomb Raider".Jump is best known for writing the screenplays of films such as Tom Hiddleston-starrer "High Rise" and Ben Wheatley-directed "Free Fire", according to The Hollywood Reporter.Vikander played the role of protagonist Lara Croft in the Roar Uthaug-directed film which released last year.The movie, penned by "Captain Marvel" scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet, raked in over USD 270 million at the global box office.Plot details of the sequel are still under wraps and it is not yet confirmed whether Uthaug will return to helm film.The project will be produced by GK Films. PTI RB RBRB