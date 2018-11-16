Amy Schumer hospitalised for pregnancy-related condition

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Comedian-actor Amy Schumer has been hospitalised with some pregnancy complications and had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour."I am in the hospital. I'm fine. Baby's fine. But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. "I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls!" Schumer said on Instagram Thursday.Her next scheduled tour date is on November 17 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.Schumer was hospitalised back in April for a severe kidney infection and spent five days under doctor's care for the issue. It was in late October she announced she and husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child together. PTI SHDSHD