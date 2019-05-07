Amy Schumer, husband Chris Fischer welcome first child

Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) Actor-comedienne Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.Schumer posted the news on Instagram."10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she wrote alongside her family photograph. The "Trainwreck" star announced her pregnancy last year in October. Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February 2018 at a Malibu ceremony. PTI SHDSHD