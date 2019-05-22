scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Amy Schumer returns to stand-up comedy

New York, May 22 (PTI) Two weeks after giving birth to her son, actor-comic Amy Schumer is back on the comedy scene.The 37-year-old star, who welcomed Gene Attell Fischer with husband Chris Fischer on on May 5, took to Instagram to mark her return."Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I'm back!" captioned Schumer who performed at New York City's Comedy Cellar.The "I Feel Pretty" actor faced a tough pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum, characterised by severe nausea and vomiting.She announced her pregnancy last October. In February, Schumer cancelled her comedy tour due to "complications". PTI RDS BKBK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos