Amy Schumer returns to stand-up comedy

New York, May 22 (PTI) Two weeks after giving birth to her son, actor-comic Amy Schumer is back on the comedy scene.The 37-year-old star, who welcomed Gene Attell Fischer with husband Chris Fischer on on May 5, took to Instagram to mark her return."Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I'm back!" captioned Schumer who performed at New York City's Comedy Cellar.The "I Feel Pretty" actor faced a tough pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum, characterised by severe nausea and vomiting.She announced her pregnancy last October. In February, Schumer cancelled her comedy tour due to "complications".