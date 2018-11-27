Amy Sedaris boards Disney's new 'Lion King'

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) Actor-comedian Amy Sedaris has joined the voice cast of Disneys live-action remake of "The Lion King".Directed by Jon Favreau, the film's voice cast includes Donald Glover as Simba; Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. Sedaris, 57, will be voicing an elephant shrew, a small rodent known for its long nose and for being a speedy runner, reported Variety. English actor John Oliver will voice Zazu, the bird who acts as the king's adviser, while Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan take on the comedy duo of meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa.James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 original, reprised the character in Favreau's film. The 1994 original won an Academy award and Golden Globe for the best original soundtrack. It was reported earlier this year that four songs - "Can You Feel the Love Tonight", "Hakuna Matata", "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" and "Circle of Life" -- will all feature in the new version. The film is scheduled to come out on July 19, 2019. PTI RB BKBK