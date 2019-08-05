An Academic Engaging Competition by Ryan International Group of Institutions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regional Round of the World Scholar's Cup hosted by the Ryan International Group of Institutions in Mumbai on July 30-31, 2019 saw over a thousand students participating in academic and social challenges, the largest Regional Round this year. The competition allows the students to display their proficiency in the subjects of History, Science, Art, Literature, Social Studies, and Current Affairs. This premier academic competition explores the development of future leaders in a global community, allowing the students to showcase their skills at an international platform. This year's theme was 'The World on the Margins'.The event saw two days of intense rivalry from competing scholars who went up against each other in the four events of team debate, collaborative writing, scholar's challenge, and scholar's bowl. The winners of the Regional Round in India made it to the Global Round, which will be held at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing. The Final Round of the World Scholar's Cup will be held at Yale University, USA.Ryan International Group of Institutions congratulated and felicitated Honorable Minister of School Education, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Ashish Shelar on his new role at the occasion. "Our objective is to build an eco-system for developing bright Indian minds and contribute in nation-building, Educational policies will be a conduit to facilitate school students to emerge as contributors towards nation-building," said Honorable Minister Advocate Shri. Ashish Shelar at the conclusion of the Regional round of World Scholar's Cup.He also felicitated alumni and academic achievers, which included singer Dhvani Bhanushali; actress Ashnoor Kaur; Aarohi Purohit, the first woman in the world to cross the Atlantic Ocean solo in a Light Sports Aircraft, Arnav Karnavar, Table Tennis Champ; and Harshiti Bhoir, who at the age of five climbed Kalsubai, Maharashtra's Highest Peak.Speaking on this occasion, Managing Director of Ryan Group, Madam Dr. Grace Pinto said, "We congratulate Adv. Ashish Shelar on his appointment as Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra is truly blessed with his dynamic leadership. As a Group, we thank him for his words of appreciation and encouragement and look forward to a continual collaboration in carrying out the herculean task to bring about the paradigm shift in this sector. We wish him success in all his endeavors." Talking about the World Scholar's cup, she said, "The prestigious World Scholar's Cup provided an opportunity for our students to bring out the talent in them. It was an event of teamwork, collaboration, critical thinking and celebration of learning. We thank God for his blessings and our parents for their support and cooperation."About Ryan International Group of Institutions: The Ryan Group has a deep commitment to quality education, with an emphasis on academic excellence and all-round development. From our first school in Mumbai, started in 1976, we have grown to over 135 plus schools in 40 cities and in 18 states teaching 270,000 students. For more information visit, www.ryaninternational.org. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956288/Ryan_Intl_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956287/Ryan_Intl_Ashish_Shelar.jpg PWRPWR