ANA Launches Limited "HELLO BLUE SALE"

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Event is ANAs first large scale sale in Asia and Australia and includes flights from 17 cities to Japan Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & TOKYO, Japan: Business Wire India All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japans largest and 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, announced today to launch a limited sales event called HELLO BLUE SALE running from July 26, 2019 to July 30, 2019. The 5-day promotion will offer economy class flight discounts on flights from 17 cities in Asia and Oceania to Japan. The scale of this event makes it ANAs largest sale ever for cities in Asia and Australia. By offering a wide range of potential destinations during the HELLO BLUE SALE, ANA hopes to meet the expanding need for air travel from Asia and Australia to Japan, said Isao Ono, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Asia and Oceania, ANA. In addition to our high standards for customer service and hospitality, we strive to make our flights as accessible as possible by offering affordable prices. This sale is part of our efforts to continue improving the air travel experience while encouraging tourism and travel. The 17 eligible departure cities during the sales period include: Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Phnom Penh, Yangon, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai (commencing on October 27, 2019), Sydney, and Perth (commencing on September 1, 2019). The sale will start on July 26, 2019 and will last until July 30, 2019. Passengers can make flight reservations via their countries ANA website or through travel agencies. ANA HELLO BLUE SALE:Applicable travel period differs by city of departure. Blackout period is applicable.Fares shown are subject to change without prior notice.The number of seats is limited and may not be available on day and some flights.Terms and conditions apply. As of 25 July 2019Depart fromTravel period(Blackout period is applicable)FareSingaporeFrom 07 January 2020 to 12 March 2020SGD 605~ All in returnBangkokFrom 01 November 2019 to 31 March 2020THB 9,300~ Excluding taxes & surchargesKuala LumpurFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020MYR 1,488~ All in returnJakartaFrom 09 August 2019IDR 4,821,000~ Excluding taxes & surchargesHanoiFrom 01 September 2019 to 31 March 2020VND 7,500,000~ Excluding taxes & surchargesHo Chi Minh CityFrom 01 September 2019 to 31 March 2020VND 8,750,000~ Excluding taxes & surchargesManilaFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020USD 270~ Excluding taxes & surchargesPhnom PenhFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020USD 259~ Excluding taxes & surchargesYangonFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020USD 360~ Excluding taxes & surchargesHong KongFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020HKD 3,008~ All in returnTaipeiFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020TWD 6,700~ Excluding taxes & surchargesSeoulFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020KRW 259,100~ All in returnDelhiFrom 01 November 2019 to 31 March 2020INR 42,500~ All in returnMumbaiFrom 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020INR 30,500~ All in returnChennaiFrom 27 October 2019 to 31 March 2020INR 35,000~ All in returnSydneyFrom 01 November 2019 to 12 March 2020AUD 785~ All in returnPerthFrom 01 November 2019 to 31 March 2020AUD 710~ All in return About ANA Following the Inspiration of Japan high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation seven years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as Airline of the Year three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times. ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 81 international routes and 119 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities. ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines. Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 269 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. For more information, please refer to the following link.https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/ To view the image click the link below:Hello Blue Sale PWRPWR