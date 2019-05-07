Anadarko calls Occidental takeover offer 'superior' to Chevron's

New York, May 7 (AFP) US oil group Anadarko said Monday that Occidental Petroleum's takeover bid is "superior" to Chevron's, amid a fierce battle over the company's assets in the shale-rich Permian Basin in Texas.After initially siding with Chevron, Anadarko reopened talks when Occidental raised its share price. Last week, Occidental also upped its cash offer to $38 billion.Anadarko's "board of directors... has unanimously determined that the revised acquisition proposal it received from Occidental Petroleum Corporation on May 5, 2019 constitutes a 'Superior Proposal' as defined in Anadarko's previously announced merger agreement with Chevron Corporation," a statement read."Anadarko intends to terminate the Chevron Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive merger agreement with Occidental in connection with the Revised Occidental Proposal." Under the new deal, Occidental would purchase Anadarko for $59 in cash and 0.2934 of a share of Occidental common stock per share of Anadarko common stock, a further increase by Occidental's initial April 24 offer that came two weeks after Chevron's.However, Anadarko noted that Chevron has until Friday -- and the deadline can be further "extended" -- to propose revisions to its offer or m ake another proposal.Should Anadarko terminate the deal with Chevron in order to enter into a definitive agreement with Occidental it would pay Chevron a $1 billion termination fee, in accordance with the parties' contract.A Chevron representative told AFP the company had received Anadarko's notice, but declined to comment further.Ahead of its latest offer, Occidental had raised its profile after American mega-investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway invested $10 billion to enable the mid-sized company to beat out the much bigger Chevron in the hostile takeover bid.French energy giant Total said Sunday it has reached a deal to buy Anadarko's assets in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa for $8.8 billion contingent upon the company completing its proposed buyout of Anadarko. (AFP) AMSAMS