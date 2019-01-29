Anaikar Group of Institutions Trust Launches its Social Welfare Initiatives

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Ambur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)The Anaikar Group of Institutions a 52 year old Trust which runs 6 schools and a hospital in Chennai and Ambur had a Mega event at Ambur. Chief guest Mr. Kapil Dev, former Indian Cricket team Captain along with Alisha Abdullah, First Indian Woman Motor Bike Champion and Mr. Riaz Nabi Mohammed were present on this occasion. The recently launched Kalam Sat Team along with Mission Director Dr. Srimathy Kesan and head scientist Rifath Sharook were felicitated and awarded Rs. 5 Lakhs. Inspired from the sensational activity of E. Hanifa Zara (2nd standard student, As Shukoor matriculation school, Ambur), who filed a complaint against her father for not building a toilet in the house was awarded Rs. 1 Lakh. The trust announced building of 100 free toilets with bath, in its initial phase and handed over the first 5 toilets to students from various schools who did not have this facility. We have been living in this town of Ambur for the last 60 years, and we had no idea that there are so many people without basic sanitation facilities, and this little girl from our own school was an eye opener to us, we immediately decided to build 100 toilets in the initial phase, said Mr. Shafeeq Ahmed, President of Anaikar Group of Institutions. During the event, the former Indian cricket team captain, Padma Bushan Shri. Kapil Dev said, Im so happy and humble to be part of this event, it just took my breath away when I heard about the amazing work, Annaikar group of institution has been doing for more than 50 years. Likewise every new generation have a responsibility towards the society. Now Im a senior citizen, but I feel guilty still we havent taken our country that far but we still have our hopes when we see a little angle like Hanifa Zara, who can take our country far ahead. During the event a low cost Dialysis center was inaugurated at the Rafeeq Hospital and a Cricket Academy was launched by Mr. Kapil Dev.? ??N. Mohammed Zackriah Senior trustee laid the foundation of the Special School for children with learning problems. Secretary and spokesperson of Anaikar groups of trust Mr. Mohammed Anaikar said, We now have 6 institutions and have provided education for more than 1 lakh students till date, but there are special kids with special needs who are unable to cope up with the regular methodology of teaching, this Special School will create a bridging gap to over all children and help them to build their lives! This event was witnessed by more than 6000 people including students, parents and well wishers who poured in from different parts of the state. A first of its kind, in support of the initiative taken by Government of Tamilnadu against plastic use. This event was a completely plastic free one as an attempt to create awareness. About Anaikar TrustAnaikar Trust is a registered trust started in 1966 by Janab Anaikar Abdul Shukoor Sahib. They started their first school with 62 students. The founders vision was to serve humanity; therefore he started educational institutions to provide quality education and healthcare at affordable prices. Today they run 6 full-fledged schools providing education to about 4000 students every year. Since last 50 years they have provided education for more than 1 lakh students. The educational institutions provides smart classes, well equipped laboratories, transportation facility, full-fledged library with a safe environment and their boys & girls have been achieving state and district level top ranks regularly. The hospital provides three operation theatres, intensive care unit, laboratory, full-fledged pharmacy, X-ray & ultra sound scan facility with well-equipped 30 bedded rooms. Image 1: Miss Hanifa Zara and Parents with Kapil Dev, Alisha Abdhulla, Mohammed Anaikar and Mr. Anaikar Shafeeq Ahmed Image 2: Space Kidz India receiving 5 lakhs from Aniakar group of institution and Kapil Dev PWRPWR