Anant Fellowship Student Harshil Parekh, Recognised by the Doshi Fellowship

AHMEDABAD, India, December 7, 2018 -- Harshil Parekh, architect and student of the founding batch of Anant Fellowship, Anant National University's flagship programme, has been awarded the Doshi Fellowship Special Commendation for his tireless contribution towards the cause of environmental improvements in poor communities. Constituted in honour of Padma Shri BV Doshi, the first Indian architect to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the Doshi Fellowship under which Harshil has been recognised is meant to support young scholars and practitioners who wish to study a contemporary situation, involve themselves in ways of responding to its challenges, or carry out innovative experiments to research some aspect of the situation. Harshil's commitment to use his professional knowledge and ability for societal good was recognised by the entire Doshi Fellowship Committee comprising of notable Indian architects. Anant Fellowship was launched in 2017 with the intent to prepare and nurture 'Solutionaries' who design innovative solutions for key issues prevalent in India and across the world. The first batch of Anant Fellows thus comprised of the brightest minds with diverse professional backgrounds, ranging from engineering and architecture to marketing and social sciences. After a year-long, full-time, residential programme wherein students were provided with a comprehensive curriculum and extensively trained by esteemed faculty and practitioners to question, evaluate, invent, and redefine the social landscape, today they are making their mark in sectors of policy development, education consulting, architecture, design, heritage conservation, and research and promotion of sustainable practices. About Anant National University: Anant National University is committed to nurture solutionaries who design, build and preserve a more equitable and sustainable India. It envisions in becoming India's leading private teaching and research university in the fields of built environment, design, and sustainability. Anant National University, located in the sprawling Sanskardham campus in Ahmedabad, is led by a cadre of eminent people from academia, business, and government, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields.