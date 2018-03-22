Anant Goenka elected as ATMA chairman

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Industry body Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) today announced that CEAT Managing Director Anant Goenka has been elected as its chairman.

Rajeev Anand, Chairman and MD, Goodyear India has been elected as the new vice chairman of ATMA, it said in a statement.

Set up in 1975, ATMA represents countrys Rs 53,000 crore automotive tyre industry. It comprises 11 companies which represent over 90 per cent of tyre production in India.

ATMA includes Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre and Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU