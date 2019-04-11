Anant National University Announces Three New Design Programmes

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, April 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Anant National University (AnantU), India's first Design University located in the heritage city, Ahmedabad, will welcome its new batch of Design and Architecture students in August 2019. It currently offers courses in Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Design (Product/Space/Interaction/Transdisciplinary), Master of Integrated Product Design, and Anant Fellowship, its flagship programme. In addition to these, the university has introduced two new specialisations in Bachelor of Design - Communication Design and Environmental Design - and a new postgraduate programme - Master of Urban Design, a two-year, full-time multidisciplinary programme that combines the principles of planning, architecture, and design. Through the introduction of these new programmes, the university wants to provide students with a conducive environment that facilitates a holistic understanding of form, structure, and aesthetics in different contexts. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625509/Anant_National_University_Logo.jpg )The Master of Urban Design programme at AnantU is offered to students from design, architecture, planning, civil engineering, environmental engineering, and social science backgrounds. The programme is multi-scalar in scope encompassing the study of urban-regional fabrics, infrastructure, networks, and flows. It aims to endow students with analytical, design and communication skills to work towards the establishment and development of smart cities.Prof. Ashima Banker, Director of Master of Urban Design, Anant National University, expressed, "With rapid urbanisation across the world, cities worldwide are expected to be home to around 8.5 billion people by the end of the 21st century. Numerous urban complexities like, homelessness, urban poverty, inclusive development, social safety, environmental sustainability among others, can no longer be addressed in isolation. A multidisciplinary approach is required to interrogate the complexities and find solutions that are people-driven, sustainable, inclusive and implementable. The programme is based on the premise that cities are unique and dynamic entities that require an iterative approach to resolve the varied urban complexities. The students are trained to think, act, and intervene from the intersection of rigorous theoretical knowledge, critical technical understanding, passionate community engagement, and the ability to effectively and powerfully communicate design ideas."The Environmental Design specialisation at AnantU is an interdisciplinary programme that helps students develop an understanding of how design influences society and the environment, how the making of space can affect cultural change, and how socially and ecologically sustainable alternative constructs can be envisioned. The courses offered as part of it will be strongly rooted in the principles of design thinking, innovation, sustainability, and built environment.The Communication Design specialisation, on the other hand, incorporates the principles of visual communication and dynamic interactions. It will prepare students to work across a range of domains and industries, including graphic design, advertising, branding and illustration consultancies, as well as design and communication units within corporate, government and non-government organisations.Applications for Bachelor of Design and Master of Design at Anant National University close on 14th April 2019. The admission processfor these programmes involves a written test, a situational test, and an interview on being shortlisted.About Anant National University Anant National University is committed to nurturing solutionaries who design, build and preserve a more equitable and sustainable India. It envisions becoming India's leading private teaching and research university in the fields of built environment, design, and sustainability.Anant National University, located in a lush green, 100-acre campus in Ahmedabad, is led by a cadre of eminent people from academia, business, and government, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields. The Governing Board includes Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University (Chairman, Piramal Group), Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, Provost, Anant National University (Founding Dean, Indian School of Business; Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University), Mr. Abhishek Lodha (Managing Director, Lodha Group), Mr. Adil Zainulbhai (Chairman, Network18; Chairman, Quality Council of India; Former Chairman, McKinsey & Co., India), Ms. Indira Parikh (Founder President, FLAME University), Dr. Sudhir Jain (Director, IIT Gandhinagar), and several others.Source: Anant National University PWRPWR