Anant National University Collaborates With AWHCT to Document Heritage Houses in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD, India, October 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Anant National University has been selected by the Ahmedabad World Heritage City Trust (AWHCT), to collaborate on documentation of the heritage houses in the walled city of Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad World Heritage City Trust is a Private trust formed under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to look after the works of the heritage city of Ahmedabad as prescribed by the ICOMOS and UNESCO. The walled city of Ahmedabad has the distinction of being recognized as a UNESCO world heritage city, the first and the only city in India, to have received the status. Among the top architecture colleges in the city, AnantU was one of the three institutes to be offered this two-year long project.A team of 35 students and faculty from AnantU, led by Prof. Jasmine Gohil, the Vice Principal of the school of Architecture, will take up activities such as historic noting, photo documentation, architectural documentation and usage pattern during the process. The aim is to create an awareness and empathy towards heritage amongst the youth and inculcate traditional knowledge system as a part of their learning process. On the importance of documentation of heritage buildings for students of Architecture, Prof. Gohil said, "The responsibility to preserve and take forward the architectural heritage, its values and traditions of one's country is the fundamental duty of every citizen. Historic structures today are at a risk from not only lack of appreciation and awareness but also general disregard, neglect and lack of understanding of the systems working behind these buildings. A lot of heritage is already lost and more is in danger of disappearance. It has become utmost necessary to document it and take it forward for the future generations, thus making it the foremost duty of every architecture student to sensitize themselves towards their existing built environment. The documentation work of the heritage city of Ahmedabad will be a very enriching learning experience for AnantU's students because they would be closely working with officials at UNESCO and AMC, and conservation architects and experts. The documentation process also would be very intense."