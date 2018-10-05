Anant National University Collaborates With AWHCT to Document Heritage Houses in Ahmedabad

Through this opportunity, students of Anant National University will develop the skills of observing traditional buildings along with gaining an understanding of the traditional construction techniques, and understand architectural transitions from the old and perceive new architectural conceptualisation. The students will get hands-on experience about what goes into building heritage cities, its planning and designing. The documentation process is expected to begin in January 2019. About Anant National University Anant National University is committed to nurturing solutionaries who design, build and preserve a more equitable and sustainable India. It envisions to become India's leading private teaching and research university in the fields of built environment, design, and sustainability. Anant National University, located in the sprawling Sanskardham campus in Ahmedabad, is led by a cadre of eminent people from academia, business, and government, each of whom is a leader in their respective fields. Some members of AnantU's Governing Board: Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University (Chairman, Piramal Group and Shriram Group); Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, Provost, Anant National University (Founding Dean, Indian School of Business; Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University); Mr. Abhishek Lodha (Managing Director, Lodha Group); Mr. Adil Zainulbhai (Chairman, Network18; Chairman, Quality Council of India; Former Chairman, McKinsey & Co., India); Ms. Indira Parikh (Founder President, FLAME University); Dr. Sudhir Jain(Director, IIT Gandhinagar) and several others. PWRPWR