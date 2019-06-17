Anant National University Welcomes its New Provost, Dr Anunaya Chaubey

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, June 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Dr Anunaya Chaubey, former Deputy Dean, Young India Fellowship, and Professor, Art appreciation at Ashoka University, has joined Anant National University (AnantU), India's first Design University, as its Provost. Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Provost, Anant National University, handed over the baton to his classmate from college on 17 June, 2019. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923640/Anant_National_University_Logo.jpg )On his appointment, Dr. Anunaya expressed, "It is an exciting beginning to an onward journey. In a very short while, AnantU has established itself as one of the forerunners in Design education by rethinking the pedagogy and the curriculum, and bringing together renowned practitioners and faculty from around the world in one campus. We will continue our efforts to prepare designers who are able to evaluate various perspectives and conflicting concerns to build a comprehensive understanding of and have a tangible impact on the world they operate in."Dr Anunaya Chaubey is a self-taught, well-known artist, with Masters and Doctoral degrees in English Literature from Patna University. Previously the Principal of College of Arts & Crafts, Patna University, Dr Chaubey was associated with Ashoka University for over 10 years. He brings along rich experience in the administrative, marketing and recruitment domains of academia. When asked about his vision for AnantU, he said, "We are dedicated to building a University with strong institutional collaborations and a robust research culture that attracts the most diverse and ingenious bunch of students. We will continuously strive to deliver on the objective of using education to solve problems for the world we live in."The University is confident on benefitting from the fine blend of Dr Chaubey's creative and executive skills, along with his practices rooted in liberal thinking, to nurture young Solutionaries- revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.About Anant National University Anant National University is committed to nurturing solutionaries who design, build and preserve a more equitable and sustainable India. It envisions in becoming India's leading private teaching and research university in the fields of built environment, design, and sustainability.Anant National University, located in a lush green, 100-acre campus in Ahmedabad, is led by a cadre of eminent people from academia, business, and government, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields. The Governing Board includes Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University (Chairman, Piramal Group); Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Provost, Anant National University (Founding Dean, Indian School of Business; Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University); Mr Abhishek Lodha (Managing Director, Lodha Group); Mr Adil Zainulbhai (Chairman, Network18; Chairman, Quality Council of India; Former Chairman, McKinsey & Co, India); Ms Indira Parikh (Founder President, FLAME University); Dr Sudhir Jain (Director, IIT Gandhinagar), and several others.Source: Anant National University PWRPWR