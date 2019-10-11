Anant National University Wins IDA Award for Experiential Learning

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anant National University (AnantU), India's first Design University, won the IDA Education Award 2019 for Experiential Learning in Higher Education.At AnantU, experiential learning takes various forms - workshops, internships, research, field trips, community-engaged learning, among other educational activities - that encourage students to learn by doing. The purpose is to not simply transfer knowledge, but create it by providing real life skills to the students that reflect the demands that will be placed upon them in a complex, information-age, technology-driven and competitive economy and society. This includes but is not limited to acquisition of cross-disciplinary skills, exposure to and interaction with other global student communities, international collaborations and exchange programmes.The award ceremony was held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.About IDA:IDA is the only exclusive membership association in India for education and training fraternity engaged in improving learning and teaching. With a network of 82,000+ members worldwide, IDA is a conglomerate of all stakeholders of education and training industry, thereby uniting Government bodies (International, National and State), Associations (Cambridge, IB, NCERT, NIOS, AICTE, Principals' Forum etc.) and Educational Institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities) and Corporates (Microsoft, Bharat Benz etc.) on a single platform.About Anant National University:Anant National University (AnantU), located in a lush green campus in Ahmedabad, is India's first Design University. It is committed to nurturing Solutionaries, revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset. AnantU is led by eminent leaders from academia, business, and government. Its President, Mr Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group, is one of India's leading industrialists and philanthropists. Founding Provost and Board member, Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, has played a pivotal role in bringing innovation to the education sector. He is the Founding Dean, Indian School of Business, and Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University. AnantU's Provost, Dr. Anunaya Chaubey, former Deputy Dean, Young India Fellowship, has over thirty years of experience as an educator with strong administrative and academic acumen. The University currently offers full-time programmes at Bachelor's and Master's levels in Design, Architecture and Built Environment. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923640/Anant_National_University_Logo.jpg PWRPWR