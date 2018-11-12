Ananth Kumar's death an irreparable loss: RSS

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Monday condoled the death of Union minister Ananth Kumar, describing him as a committed, popular leader and a steadfast swayamsevak.Kumar was groomed in the RSS stable before the stupendous rise in his political career graph.RSS Dakshin Madhya Kshetra Sanghachalak V Niagara remembered Kumar for his "wonderful" job as Union chemicals and fertilisers minister by introducing neem-coated fertilisers, thus putting an end to shortage of manure. "Ananth Kumar's death is an irreparable loss to the nation. It is indeed a big vacuum in politics as well as to the philanthropic services he rendered," he said in a statement. RSS Dakshin Kshetra Sahkaryavah N Thippeswamy recalled Kumar's role as an RSS swayamsevak and his active participation in the fight against Emergency. RSS Karnataka unit leaders Ma Venkataramu Dagestan Pattanashetti also paid rich tributes to Kumar. PTI KR PR BDN VS GVS