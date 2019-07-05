scorecardresearch
Anantnag municipal council officer attached after video showing him accepting bribe went viral

Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) The divisional administration Kashmir has attached an officer of Municipal Council Anantnag after a video showing him allegedly accepting bribe went viral on the social media, officials said on Friday. Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan has attached Executive Officer (EO) Ghulam Mohammad Malik with the office of deputy commissioner Anantnag till the veracity of the video is ascertained by the concerned agencies, the officials said.The video shows Malik accepting money from a person (not seen in video), in a room at an unknown location, allegedly as a bribe in lieu of providing him building permission. PTI SSB RCJ

