Anantnag terror strike: 3 overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested

(Eds: Adding details) Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved a breakthrough in the June 12 attack in Anantnag by arresting three overground workers of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed who provided shelter to a Pakistani terrorist who carried out the strike in which six people including station house officer Arshad Ahmed Khan were killed, officials said Thursday.After the incident, crack teams were formed under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Altaf Khan, who carried out investigation into the attack at busy KP road in Anantnag, they said.The investigation led them to three youths -- Amir, Kaisar and Irfan -- who were allegedly working as overground workers for the terror group, they said. The Pakistani militant was kept in the house of one of these three youths for nearly four days during which he was taken around the Anantnag town for scouting for potential targets for carrying out the terror strike.The trio, during their interrogation, told the police that the terrorist was brought by local Jaish commander Fayaz Punzoo.On June 12, the Pakistani terrorist carried out the strike killing five CRPF personnel on the spot besides injuring station house officer Khan, who succumbed to his injuries four days later. Khan had reached the spot within four minutes after the strike and was injured after he was hit by a bullet near his waist. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah, during his maiden official trip to the Kashmir valley, had visited the residence of Khan and expressed his condolences to the family.Shah had termed Khan as a brave son of the country and also handed over a letter of employment to the wife of the police officer. PTI SKL ZMN