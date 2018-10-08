ANAROCK Releases Real Estate Consumer Outlook - H2 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 8, 2018/PRNewswire/ --51% homebuyers seek rental income, 39% prefer affordable housing 39% prefer to invest in housing priced below ?40 Lakh 68% seek property for end-use; 52% favour compact 2BHKs 51% of investors focused on rental returns As many as 81% of polled aspiring homebuyers acknowledge Indian real estate's improved and improving transparency, discipline and accountability post implementation of regulatory policies, reveals ANAROCK Property Consultants' 'Real Estate Consumer Outlook: H2 2018'. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701435/ANAROCK_Logo.jpg )Commenting on the survey, Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants says, "With the now discernible impact of RERA, DeMo and GST, housing sales are seeing an upward trajectory in 2018 q-o-q. New launches have also gone up this year with affordable housing witnessing significant growth. NRIs see India's rebooted real estate market environment conducive enough to justify property investments, especially on the back of the depreciating rupee."Nearly 69% prospective buyers are looking to buy property for end-use84% are looking for homes which are either ready-to-move-in or slated to complete in the next 6 months. Ready-to-move-in properties are garnering maximum interest from buyers who prefer WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) assurance.Buyers continue to perceive risks associated with newly-launched projects in terms of delays and shady dealings by some developers61% property seekers are abandoning their prolonged wait-and-watch mode and are looking to buy a property within a year.As many as 24% will take the plunge and buy their property immediately, while 61% are looking to buy within the next one year."New millennials focused on home purchase rather than renting show an overwhelming preference for compact 2BHK configurations," says Puri. "In fact, 52% respondents lean towards this specification. Young professionals prefer to buy homes in locations close to their workplaces and are small enough to be affordable both on base cost and maintenance."The survey also reveals that besides real estate, the stock market and mutual funds have overtaken fixed deposits to become the 2nd most-preferred asset class for investment. 23% respondents favour stock market and mutual fund investments, followed by fixed deposits with just 14%. Gold has lost its sheen in most metros except the southern cities of Chennai and Hyderabad.Other survey findings: New consumers now rule the previously investor-driven realty market and have the upper edge in the strengthened regulatory environment.Investors are ready to exit the market even at lower profit margins.Developers are now aware that apart from various other factors, the power of social media has put buyers in the driver's seat and customer satisfaction cannot be trifled with before, during and after a sale.Download ANAROCK's survey at https://bit.ly/2OP6xyS About ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.: The ANAROCK Group is India's leading specialized real estate services company with diversified interests across the real estate value chain. Anuj Puri, the Group's chairman, is a highly-respected industry veteran and India's most prominent thought leader in the real estate domain. He has over 27 years expertise in leveraging Indian and global real estate opportunities.ANAROCK Group's key strategic business units are Residential Broking & Advisory, Retail Transactions & Advisory, Capital Markets, Hospitality, Investment Management, and Research & Consulting. ANAROCK's growing business teams account for 1,500 of the real estate industry's most qualified and experienced professionals. With operations across all major Indian markets and dedicated services in Dubai, ANAROCK also has global business coverage via over 80,000 hand-picked channel partners. Every facet of ANAROCK's rapidly-expanding business portfolio is governed by the Firm's core assurance to its clients and partners - Values over Value.Visit: http://www.anarock.com Source: ANAROCK Property Consultants PWRPWR