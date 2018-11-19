Anarock starts real estate consulting services; appoints Ashutosh Limaye as head of vertical

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Property brokerage Anarock Monday announced the appointment of Ashutosh Limaye as the head of its new vertical for providing consulting services to its clients, including real estate developers, retailers and financial institutions. Limaye was previously National Director and Head of Research at international property consultancy JLL India. The company said in a statement that it has formally launched Anarock Consulting Services and roped in Limaye as well as Gaurav Wahi, who will be head of operations. Puri said the team is already servicing India's most prominent real estate developers and working on projects of diverse scale, locations and activity mix. "This division will provide a bouquet of extremely specialised, results-oriented and fully tech-enabled services and solutions to our clients," he added. On his joining, Anarock Consulting Services Director and Head Ashutosh Limaye said, "We look forward to amplifying its scope with our consulting expertise. This division will provide expert advisory services to major real estate stakeholders across the board, starting with developers." The company would provide services to government agencies, banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), institutional investors and retailers as well as high net worth individuals (HNIs) and end users on the perfect entry, exit, deployment and investment strategies, he added. "The consulting team has a cumulative experience of more than 100 years in development advisory, financial feasibility assessments, asset valuations, transaction management and corporate consulting," Anarock said. Limaye holds a masters degree in planning with specialisation in urban planning from the School of Planning and Architecture and has 20 years experience in syndicated research and creating research publications and analyses on the Indian real estate industry. Wahi also has a masters degree in planning. Anarock Property Consultants, which was formed last year by real estate veteran Anuj Puri, started with residential brokerage but later expanded its portfolio to add services for retail, hospitality and capital market segments. PTI MJH ANS