Anasakti Ashram - A memory from 1929

(Eds: Changing dateline) Kausani (Uttarakhand), Sep 30 (PTI) The hill town of Kausani in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district attracts tourists as much for an ashram associated with Mahatma Gandhi as for its still pristine natural beauty that left him mesmerised 90 years ago.In the summer of 1929, Gandhi visited Kausani for what was intended to be a two-day stopover during his cross-India travel, but was so enthralled by the majestic view of the Himalayas that he extended his stay to 14 days as a guest of a local tea estate owner. Ninety years on, the Anasakti Ashram, where he stayed, still keeps his memory alive in its own special way. At the ashram, tucked away in the Himalayas, every visitor does as Gandhi did, following a Gandhian way of life. Memories of the Mahatma still linger, and snippets from his life as well as Gandhi memorabilia are seen in every nook and corner.The ashram was named Anasakti, which means detachment from the results of one's actions, since Gandhi spent most of his time there translating verses encapsulating the central philosophy of the Bhagwad Gita as a path to attain moksha."From cleaning their own washrooms, praying, meditating and learning about Anasakti yog to enjoying the serenity of nature and consuming Satvik food, the guests enjoy all aspects of Gandhis philosophy during their stay at the ashram," said Ritisha Sharma, who recently visited the ashram. A Gandhi statue is in front of the building and a sculpture of Gandhis three monkeys -- with his three maxims see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil -- welcome guests at the entrance. The walls are decorated with depictions of events from his life. While one wall is adorned with the life history of Gandhi, another depicts his family tree. Each wall in the campus contains a saying by the Mahatma.A wall recreates the text of various letters written by Gandhi during his stay at the ashram in which he states how mesmerised he is with the place, how he plans to extend his stay and work on his translation of Anasakti yog from the Bhagwad Gita during his stay.In a letter to his son and daughter-in-law Manilal and Sushila, Bapu wrote, I write to you from the Himalayas while looking at the mountain bathed in snow. I spend the entire day sitting in the balcony while translating the verses from Gita.Apart from its 25 rooms, the ashram also has a prayer/meditation room which hosts compulsory prayer meets for residents everyday.A library and a research centre dedicated to the life and works of Gandhi are also part of the campus. Apart from books on and by Gandhi, the library also contains books on agriculture and the works of Vinoba Bhave.For several years, the 'house' where he stayed remained a guesthouse. It was then converted into a dak bungalow until Sucheta Kripalani, who was chief minister, donated it to the Uttar Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in a bid to preserve the memory of Gandhi, said Ramesh Chandra Pande, manager of the ashram.Pande said Anasakti Yog is a translation of a part of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita which preaches a life of non-attachment with the results of one's own actions, a life of dedicated action and work without attachment to the outcome.The world may have changed considerably since Gandhi's memorable visit, but the views are still exquisite with the Trishul, Nanda Devi and Panchachuli mountain ranges visible from the ashram.But the ashram is not the only Gandhi connect in Kausani. In 2013, a museum dedicated to Gandhis aide Sarla Ben was constructed near the ashram. England resident Catherine Mary Helman, later renamed Sarla Ben by Mahatma Gandhi, dedicated her life to India's freedom struggle.She set up residence at Almora and worked out of Kausani. In 1942, she set up the Laxmi Ashram in Kausani, then known as Kasturba Mahila Utthan Mandal. After years of dedicated work towards the upliftment of women, she passed away in 1982.Though its the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma on October 2 this year, the celebrations at the Anasakti Ashram are going to be a low key affair due to the model code of conduct for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state."No event other than a flag hoisting ceremony and 'prabhat pheri' are being held at the ashram on October 2 this year due to the model code of conduct in force."The drawing competition of school children and other cultural events held at the ashram as part of the celebrations each year on the occasion will be missing this time," said Ravishankar, who looks after the ashram. PTI Corr ALM RT MINMINMIN