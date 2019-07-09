AndBeyond.Media, VidTent, WORD, Localyze & OneLoop Come Together Under the Alchemy Group Banner in a Strategic Collation to Deliver Solutions That Solve for Next-gen Audiences

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The decision to house both legacy and new businesses under one roof comes after identifying a need in the market to solve for existing internet users as well as for new-age audiences in the digital ecosystem. AndBeyond.Media, a global On-Demand Native and Programmatic solutions business, along with VidTent & WORD formed a strategic collation under a new parent banner - Alchemy Group. Alchemy Group then launched two new business offerings in the Indian market; Localyze, that offers local language, Transcreation & Media solutions and OneLoop that is an end-to-end Digital Audio Marketplace which together was the coming of five distinct businesses solving for diverse verticals. These brands aim to create a breakthrough in Digital Media, Video Content, Influencer Marketing, Localyzation services and Digital Audio. "Traditional digital marketing no longer makes the cut when trying to build brand stickiness amongst current & forthcoming audiences. All businesses under the Alchemy Group will have a laser focus towards ensuring offerings that can enable Brands, Publishers & Content Owners to communicate, reach and convince across all digital touchpoints, ensuring a consistent, holistic experience, no matter what digital medium, language, platform or format they interact with," says Karan Gupta, CEO, Alchemy Group. "We want to take a strong proactive approach in building products and services that are future-ready & scalable to handle more advanced, tech savvy brands and consumers." WORD was created with the goal to focus entirely on influencer marketing as a business so as to deliver high-impact, real experiences and campaigns through our private network of 30,000+ influencers. "Influencer marketing as a category has seen a meteoric rise in the past 2 years and shows no signs of slowing down. We are very bullish about our investment and growth in this category. Being in content is not easy and our aim is to solve that with WORD. Its offerings is the Group's answer to the content and influencer marketing vertical. Since its launch in early 2018, WORD has carved a niche for itself in the new buzz-word of Marketing within the new-age channel of communication via strong Influencer advocates. We are currently working on expanding our product offerings from being an Agency to a more platform driven Marketplace model that has proven to be successful in many other Western markets that cater to all types of businesses in order to make Influencer Marketing accessible to brands irrespective of their campaign goal, budgets and a strong Micro / Macro Influencer base," says Dharika Merchant, COO, Word & Alchemy Group. Solving for the BIG regional marketing communication need gap, Localyze will concentrate on delivering an end to end solution that will allow local and highly targeted regional messaging across all digital channels within the Indian regional language ecosystem. "Our focus is targeted specifically towards brands looking to expand into regional markets; it will provide a content-first approach where a team of domain experts and transcreators will work together to deliver the brand's message across digital properties while making sure that the core message isn't lost in translation. The localyzation solution along with our legacy of native ads and programmatic business (AndBeyond.Media) are able to deliver marketing communication without losing the tone & dialect with the reach across regional sites where the right audiences are present. This not only makes a customer more susceptible to a marketing message delivered in their local language, but also targets them with highly relevant advertising to break through the media clutter," said Pankil Mehta, CBO, AndBeyond.Media, Localyze & Alchemy Group. The Group's latest venture, OneLoop, recognizes voice and digital audio channels as a rapidly growing market. Its purpose is to bridge the gap in distribution and high performance monetization by offering an all-encompassing platform that offers high quality audio content to publishers and empower brands with an engaging way to deliver Innovative Audio ads to audiences where they are consuming the same. Alchemy Group will constantly be at work to ideate and launch more innovative technologies in collaboration with domain experts to solve future need gaps in the market. "Alchemy Group was formed with the vision of solving for the next generation of users coming online and our aim is to have Alchemy bring together all of its businesses by Igniting Ideas, Building Bonds and Creating Magic," added Gupta. About Alchemy Group Alchemy Group was formed with the vision to deliver new age digital media & content solutions to the next wave of audiences coming online with the power of technology at scale via channels that disrupt the traditional methods of marketing. The group uses bespoke technology to drive quality engagement in its offerings of the future with the aim to enable and empower Brands, Media Publications & Content Owners to drive growth in all new avenues via its businesses across Digital Media (AndBeyond.Media), Video Content (VidTent), Influencer Marketing (WORD), Localyzation Services (Localyze) & Digital Audio (OneLoop) Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944338/Alchemy_Group_Logo.jpg