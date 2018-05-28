Andersen Global to tie-up with business, legal advisory firms for India foray

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) US-based financial advisory firm Andersen Global is planning to enter the Indian markets and will tie-up with two Indian firms for business and legal advisory services.

According to sources, Andersen Global has been planning to enter the Indian markets for the past one year and has had discussions with five business advisory firms.

After rounds of meeting, Andersen Global is understood to have zeroed in on partnering Nangia & Co for its business advisory business and Vaish Associates, Advocates, for legal practices.

A formal announcement is likely to be made by Andersen Global tomorrow, sources said.

When contacted, Nangia & Co declined to comment, while Vaish Associates did not reply to queries sent for the story.

Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has over 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 103 locations through its member firms and collaborations.

Nangia Advisors LLP, founded in 1984, with specialisation in international tax and transfer pricing, has network of offices located in Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun and Singapore with about 250 professionals.

Vaish Associates, Advocates, set up in 1971, provides client focused legal and business advisory services.