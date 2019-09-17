'Andhadhun' dominates IIFA Rocks with four wins

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Sriram Raghavan's National Award-winning thriller "Andhadhun" bagged four awards, including screenplay and editing, in the technical category at the 20th edition of IIFA.The ceremony, IIFA Rocks, was held on Monday and celebrated the best of Bollywood with the felicitation of winners in the Technical categories.Raghavan shared the best screenplay trophy with Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti and Yogesh Chandekar for the Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer "Andhadhun".Pooja also bagged the top honour for editing while the sound mixing trophy went to Ajay Kumar PB. Daniel B George won the best background music."Tumbbad" won two awards in the technical category -- sound design for Kunal Sharma and special effects (visuals) for Filmgate Films AB.Sudeep Chatterjee ISC bagged the best cinematography trophy for "Padmaavat". The film also won best choreography award for Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi Tommaar for the song "Ghoomar". Akshat Ghildial was adjudged the winner of best dialogue for "Badhaai Ho". The IIFA Rocks ceremony, hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, saw performances by Amit Trivedi, SalimSulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Kutle Khan and Tulsi Kumar.A fashion show was also held as part of the ceremony where celebrity duo Shantanu & Nikhil and Masuuma Namjoshi presented their collections, with celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Rakul Preet, Aparshakti Khurrana, being the showstoppers. PTI JUR RBRB