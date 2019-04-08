'Andhadhun' nears Rs 100 crore mark at China box office

(Eds: Dropping an article in para 3) Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Thriller drama "Andhadhun" is set to reach the Rs 100 crore (USD 14 million) milestone at the box office in China since its release on April 3, the makers announced Monday.The film, featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, "Andhadhun", which released in China as "Piano Player", is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his dark films such as "Ek Hasina Thi" and "Badlapur"."Andhadhun" was one of the best reviewed and best performing films of India last year."I'm happy to announce that our maiden China release, 'Andhadhun' has fared very well in the market. The Chinese audiences have shown immense love and appreciation for the film and it continues to grow leaps and bounds. "'Andhadhun' is a film I am extremely proud of and we are doing everything with our partners Tang Media to ensure it continues to score at the Chinese box office," said Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Studios, in a statement.China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films in recent years, with Aamir Khan's "Dangal", Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and Irrfan Khan's "Hindi Medium" doing well in the neighbouring country.JY Lin, International Business Director, Tang Media Partners said, "We are overjoyed to successfully bring a brand-new genre of Indian movie to China. "The process has been tough. Our distribution team has been working overtime, but the result is great and worth it. We look forward to bringing more Indian films to China." PTI RDS BK RDSRDSRDS